Hong Kong to issue special stamps in honor of kung fu legend Bruce Lee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hongkong Post announced Monday (Nov. 23) that it is planning to release a special stamp collection this week in honor of the late Chinese American kung fu master Bruce Lee.

According to the post services provider, a special set of six stamps will be issued Friday (Nov. 27) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Lee's birthday. Under the theme "Bruce Lee's Legacy in the World of Martial Arts," the collection encompasses six of his iconic looks from kung fu movies, such as "The Big Boss," "Fist of Fury," "The Way of the Dragon," and "Game of Death."

The stamps will come in two different sizes and be valued at US$1.3 and US$2.6 each. However, they will only be sold as part of a souvenir package, which includes a stamp album with Bruce Lee's signature, six postcards, and a uniquely designed notebook.

The Hongkong Post said the stamp collection is aimed at paying tribute to Lee's philosophy and his introduction of martial arts to the world. It said that the global icon has achieved incomparable success in the film industry, inspiring millions across different eras and regions, reported CNA.

For ordering and information, visit the Hongkong Post Stamps website.