Taiwanese IC supply chain expands hiring for 2020, 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As global demand for 5G and AI-enabled consumer-electronics semiconductors is rising, Taiwan's leading integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer and designer, as well as IC packaging and testing service provider, is expanding hiring in 2020 and 2021.

Following a plan for a record 20-percent wage hike to retain talent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to add to its ranks by nearly 8,000 this year and by at least 3,000 in 2021, UDN reported. Earlier this year, the company disclosed its median annual salary for 2019 was NT$1.63 million (US$ 57,000), excluding bonuses and pensions, in its annual CSR report.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese IC designer MediaTek said it has recruited over 1,000 people this year and is planning to hire another 1,000 next year in 2021. Public information shows the median annual pay for the "average jobs" category in the company was NT$2.34 million, without considering bonuses and pensions.

Phison said it is hiring as many people as it can to address upcoming new projects, while flash controller IC and storage solutions provider NAND is now opening 400 research and development engineer positions to ensure strong growth momentum. The company is known for its competitive salaries, with a median annual salary for general employees last year of NT$1.90 million.

Driven by strong demand for 5G, mobile devices, and wireless internet connections, Kaohsiung-based Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) is set to hire more than 3,000 people, including equipment engineers and technicians, for its new plant in 2021.

