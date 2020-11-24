Hang Lung Properties Proudly Presents - "’Dream’ the Monopoly Dreams" Christmas Campaign

Join Mega Mr. Monopoly for his 85 th Birthday Celebrations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 November 2020 - In celebration of the 85th anniversary of Monopoly, the classic board game, Hang Lung Properties joins forces with Monopoly Dreams, the world's first Monopoly-themed experiential pavilion located at Peak Galleria, to present the "'Dream' the Monopoly Dreams" Christmas Campaign. Grab your Christmas gifts at seven Hang Lung Malls! Register online from November 18, 2020 to January 3, 2021 to enter the lucky draw with every HK$500 purchase at Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Peak Galleria. Fill your Christmas stockings with the Instant Prizes provided by different merchants; but also enter the "Grand Lucky Draw" for the opportunity to be the one who walks home with HK$600,000 spending credit from China CITIC Bank International and other amazing prizes valued at a total of HK$1 million! With no one leaving the lucky draw empty-handed, go on your next shopping spree with your family and friends at Hang Lung shopping malls and try your luck to become the next millionaire!



In celebration of the 85th anniversary of the classic board game, Monopoly, Hang Lung Properties joins forces with Monopoly Dreams, the world's first Monopoly-themed experiential pavilion at Peak Galleria, to present the "'Dream' the Monopoly Dreams" Christmas Campaign, grab your Christmas gifts at seven Hang Lung Malls!



"There's no better time than this year - as we celebrate the 85th anniversary of the classic board game Monopoly - to partner with Monopoly Dreams, China CITIC Bank International, and our merchants, for the exciting campaign of "'Dream' the Monopoly Dreams"," said Ms Bella Chhoa, Director - Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties. "Not only do the tempting prizes create a desire to shop and boost an economic rebound, but also aim to elevate customers' shopping experience as a whole. Taking the initiative online also encourages customers' participation, and to further streamline the brick-and-mortar and online channels, making an important headway for O2O commerce." She also hopes that the customers will love the Monopoly art installations as much as she does, as Hang Lung rings in the new year with Hong Kong.





"China CITIC Bank International is thrilled to be a strategic partner of this fun campaign. Through the strong network of Hang Lung Malls and the popularity of Monopoly, we are presenting shoppers and visitors alike our game-changing flagship mobile banking platform 'inMotion'," remarked Mrs Helen Kan, Executive Director and Alternate Chief Executive Officer of China CITIC Bank International. The Bank has also set up booths in Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, and Grand Plaza for customers to get hands-on with 'inMotion' which boasts a colourful array of banking services from remote account opening to savings, spending and investment with myriad exciting offers and benefits to boot. Meanwhile, China CITIC Bank International customers who make their purchases with any of the Bank's credit card will double their lucky draw chances, with an increased opportunity to be the one who takes home HK$600,000 of spending credit!





Follow Mr. Monopoly's lead at Fashion Walk and win big A larger-than-life Mr. Monopoly is ready to greet his fans at Fashion Walk, amid the 85th anniversary Monopoly art installations in the heart of Causeway Bay. Peeking out from the gigantic gift box, Mr. Monopoly is giving out tons of Christmas presents for patrons to celebrate the new year of 2021! Fashion Walk's Atrium will also be turned into a mega Monopoly game board, filled with festive Christmas decorations. Customers can meander around, amongst the Bank and Water Works that are brought to life. Take a seat at the glistening throne inside the Bank, or enjoy the thrill of the game as your friends get mesmerized by the Water Works pipe filled with hundreds of dollar bills flying around. This golden extravaganza, accompanied by the exciting sound effects, is going to redefine the classic board game that we all know and love. Be sure to snap away and tag your friends on social media so they don't miss out!

Mr. Monopoly is ready to get up close for Christmas celebration With Christmas being just around the corner, the iconic Mr. Monopoly is going to make his appearance on December 12 and 19. Dressed in his special Christmas costumes, he is ready to greet the patrons at Fashion Walk. Joining him is a group of talented dancers and violinists, to dance and perform their way into a series of Christmas celebrations! Be sure to meet Mr. Monopoly at Fashion Walk too on December 24 and 25, where he will be sharing a photo moment with patrons and spreading the festive joy.

Register online for instant lucky draw to stand a chance to win HK$600,000 spending credit and 85th anniversary limited edition Monopoly prizes The "'Dream' the Monopoly Dreams" campaign offers unstoppable fun and prizes. Upon registration on mdreams.hanglungmalls.com during the promotion period, customers will receive a limited edition gift. Invite two friends to join the fun to get an extra limited edition gift with their registrations. Each customer is entitled to one lucky draw chance for every HK$500 spent in Hang Lung Malls. Try your luck as you flip over your MONOPOLY Card, ranging from Title Deed, Chance, Go, Water Works, Super Tax, Electricity Company, Parking, and Monopoly 85th Anniversary Special Card, each representing one of the following prizes:

1st Reward: Instant Prize Each "MONOPOLY Card" promises one of the over 130 prizes from Hang Lung Properties. These range from HK$4,000 or $2,000 e-cash vouchers from Mott 32, an upscale Cantonese restaurant in Central, the Monopoly 85th anniversary Hong Kong edition board game, HK$100 e-cash vouchers from sports and jewelry merchants such as adidas and Pandora, HK$50 e-cash vouchers from restaurants such as Lady M New York, King Ludwig Beerhall, and Gyu-Kaku Buffet, among countless coupons from other merchants!



2nd Reward: Combo Prize Collect Title Deed cards of the same color with different property names to go home with even more exciting prizes. These include a FOXX 24-inch suitcase (HK$1,900), Daniel Wellington Classic St Mawes 36mm Rose Gold White Dial Watch (HK$1,580), GUERLAIN Orchidée Impériale The Rich Cleansing Foam (HK$840) & L'Or Radiance Concentrate with Pure Gold (HK$580), MI MING MART POME Nano Collagen V-line Face Mask 2 pcs (HK$476), Sasa SUISSE PROGRAMME Hydra Solution Moist Collection (5-pcs set) (HK$488), Pandora Limited Edition Jewelry Roll (HK$450), HK$500 e-cash vouchers from fashion & accessories brands such as Thomas Sabo and Y-3, and HK$250 e-cash vouchers from diners such as Pizza Express Lab and Wolfgang's Steakhouse, just to name a few.

3rd Reward: Grand Lucky Draw Each "MONOPOLY Card" comes with a secret code that puts customers through the "Grand Lucky Draw" to be held on January 8, 2021, and stands a chance to garner prizes valued at a total of HK$1 million. The Grand Prize winner will be spoiled with HK$600,000 spending credit from China CITIC Bank International and a Collectible MONOPOLY Grey Luxury Edition (HK$3,800). Second Prize comes with a Chow Sang Sang 18K White Gold Diamond Necklace (HK$256,000); and Third Prize is a Chow Sang Sang "Lady Heart" 18K White Gold Diamond Necklace (HK$195,000). Don't miss the chance!

Exclusive Privileges for China CITIC Bank International Customers What's more, China CITIC Bank International customers who registered for the lucky draw will receive a complimentary "MONOPOLY Card", and double rewards upon HK$500 purchase in Hang Lung Malls with any CNCBI credit card!

Looks like Santa Claus will have to up his game this Christmas, as the "'Dream' the Monopoly Dreams" campaign gives out such tempting prizes, that leaves no one empty-handed! Don't miss the opportunity to become the next millionaire!

Terms and Conditions

Maximum three machine-printed and electronic payment receipts are accepted for each redemption.

Customers must present valid machine-printed payment receipts printed by designated merchants within seven days of the printing thereof in person, at designated times and at designated locations of shopping malls where the transaction took place, to redeem chances to participate in the lucky draw.

Participants must be natural persons aged 18 years or above, either residents of Hong Kong with a valid Hong Kong Identity Card or existing customers of China CITIC Bank International.

Customer are entitled to one chance to participate in the lucky draw for every HK$500 spent in Hang Lung shopping malls (Amoy Plaza, Fashion Walk, Kornhill Plaza, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place and Peak Galleria); and two chances to participate in the lucky draw for every HK$1,000 spent, and so on.

All prizes must be redeemed via "Hang Lung e-Privilege".

Grand Lucky Draw will be held on January 8, 2021.

All welcome offers and special prizes are on a first-come-first-serve basis, while stocks last.

For the details of prizes, please refer to the "'Dream' the Monopoly Dreams" website.

Trade Promotion Competition License No.: 53817, 53818, 53819



About Fashion Walk

In a unique fusion of indoor and outdoor elements at the heart of Causeway Bay, embracing three vibrant streets -- Paterson, Kingston and Food Street -- Fashion Walk is a distinctive shopping destination, offering the latest trends in fashion, gastronomy, and lifestyle in a magnificent setting. Fashion Walk has its finger firmly on the pulse of fashion trends, allowing connoisseurs of style to discover popular international brands and rising stars. More and more cutting-edge designers and labels are opening their flagship and concept stores here, including the first CHANEL Beauty Studio, medical beauty solution SkinCeuticals and SkinCeuticals by per FACE, legendary French perfume label Goutal Paris's first flagship store in Asia, the first overseas store of Japanese fashion retailer STUDIOUS, the first pet-friendly beauty and event venue Private i Concept Store, the first Vivienne Westwood Café-boutique, and trendy label select shops including D-Mop, HER, I.T, JUICE, Mastermind World, and SHINE, to name but a few. Fashion Walk is also home to a diverse array of culinary delights. Highlights include America's lobster-themed chain Red Lobster, Asia's best female chef's burger joint Little Bao Diner flagship store, the only patisserie with a savory menu Lady M from New York, and many more. Fashion Walk is obviously the home of Fashion Intelligence, and the coming together of ideas and insights.

About Grand Plaza

Enviably located right next to the MTR Mongkok Station on Nathan Road where commerce and transport converge, Grand Plaza houses two office towers and a commercial podium. It is home to a stellar line-up of international watch and jewelry brands, concept stores as well as fashion, lifestyle and sports labels. The dedicated Dining Floor features over 20 gourmet dining venues where international cuisine is served in stylish surroundings. The Grand Plaza Office Tower One showcases the region's most prominent healthcare centers. It has further been subtly zoned into Beauty and Travel floors, providing visitors a one-stop leisure and lifestyle experience.





About Gala Place

Located at the junction of Dundas Street and Nathan Road in Mongkok, Gala Place houses a diverse array of merchants and attracts high footfall. In addition to the 4,500-plus-square-foot Starbucks thematic store, and the new Foot Locker Power Store, which will span approximately 20,000 square feet, it also showcases an expertly curated portfolio of diversified services and products. These include chic fashion, outdoor gear, skincare and cosmetics, lifestyle products, audio and digital gadgets, beauticians, telecommunications centers, and a home design house as well as a smorgasbord of new and enticing food and beverage offerings. Together, these retailers and service providers have made Gala Place a hotspot for Mongkok's most trendy and fashionable consumers. The building also has a 500-space car park, providing a convenient, one-stop shopping experience.

About Kornhill Plaza

Conveniently located at East of Hong Kong Island and atop MTR Taikoo Station, Kornhill Plaza houses a quality lifestyle shopping arcade anchored by AEON STYLE, serviced apartments with superior management and services, an office tower and the Kornhill Learnscape, offering leisure-learning facilities for youngsters. From exquisite gourmet food and relaxing cafes to cinemas and bookstores, Kornhill Plaza caters to the desires of every family looking for a kaleidoscopic lifestyle and sheer enjoyment.

About Amoy Plaza

Pamper yourself in an unexpected world of delight and extravagance at Amoy Plaza, an entirely unique mall experience. Located at the Kowloon East transportation hub, Amoy Plaza is highly accessible, with parking spaces available for your added convenience. The elegant three-story mall may seem large in scale but it is fully integrated so as to provide an ideal one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment hub with nearly 300 shops. Adding to the charm, open pedestrian areas offer a pleasant outdoors ambience.

About Peak Galleria

Peak Galleria, an iconic trademark in Hong Kong, is reopening after the completion of a more than two-year-and-a-half redesign and modernization program. The fresh new look is encapsulated by the gleaming new, gem-like, curved exterior of the main entrance. The all-glass modernist façade serves as a conduit for natural light into the interior of the mall, where a richly curated merchant portfolio with personalized experiences and festive celebrations awaits visitors. Highlights include the world's first Monopoly-themed experiential pavilion, Monopoly Dreams; Candylicious, the internationally-acclaimed sweet shop from Singapore and Japanese gourmet experience, 37 Steakhouse and Bar, among the over 60 new signature retail and dining brands that join Peak Galleria to create a truly invigorating branded shopping and dining experience.

About Hang Lung e-Privilege

The Hang Lung e-Privilege https://epromo.hanglung.com provides a variety of offers such as limited time surprise offers and year-round shopping privileges for shoppers across our malls in Hong Kong (include Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Kornhill Plaza and Amoy Plaza). Customers can instantly redeem the offers on their mobile phones by following the Facebook or WeChat pages of our malls, without the hassle of downloading a separate mobile app.





About HONG KONG MONOPOLY DREAMS™

HONG KONG MONOPOLY DREAMS™ is the first MONOPOLY-themed attraction in the world, as well as a brand-new tourist attraction in Hong Kong, at that most popular tourist spot -- the Peak, the most expensive title deed and the supreme "king of property" in the MONOPOLY Hong Kong Edition. MONOPOLY classical elements like Train Station, Water Supply, Bank are ready to give you the best MONOPOLY branded experience! Everyone can try their luck and realize their dreams in HONG KONG MONOPOLY DREAMS™! Let's Own It All together!

For more information, please check HONG KONG MONOPOLY DREAMS™ official website: www.monopolydreams.com

