Taiwan government making progress on drug war: Premier

Premier Su Tseng-chang vows to eliminate illegal drug use in Taiwan

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/24 11:50
Premier Su Tseng-chang addresses Taiwan's drug problem in Cabinet meeting Nov. 23.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Monday (Nov. 23) that the government is committed to eradicating the "serious" drug problem in Taiwan, claiming it had achieved promising results over the last year.

During a presentation at the Cabinet on the latest drug control and prevention report, Su pointed out that officials have held several anti-narcotics meetings since the coronavirus pandemic began. He said the Coast Guard Administration and the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office have greatly contributed to deterring local drug crimes and preventing illegal substances from entering the country.

Su noted that smuggling operations from outside Taiwan account for 91.2 percent of the country's reported drug cases. He called this "deeply concerning" and said law enforcement agencies have been instructed to step up their crackdowns.

Su warned that illegal drugs are often disguised as candy and that young people are at higher risk for substance use. He added that drugs are commonplace at schools and military bases and that different branches of the government should take further action to limit the damage they cause.

Su emphasized that Taiwan's drug problem can only be solved through the combined efforts of the government and its people, reported CNA.
