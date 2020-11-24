Chinese military plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Nov. 23), marking the 17th such instance this month.

A single PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft intruded into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the situation.

Beijing has intruded into Taiwan’s identification zone almost daily for over two months, usually in the southwest corner of the zone.

On Sept. 16, two PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8s penetrated the southwest section of the ADIZ. Two days later, China sent 18 military planes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighters split into five groups — to carry out sorties to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest section of the ADIZ, with some crossing over the median line in the Taiwan Strait.

On Sept. 19, another 19 Chinese planes, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft, flew six sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest portion of the ADIZ, with some again straying over the median line.

On Nov. 2, eight PLAAF planes, including two Y-8s, two SU-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16s, carried out five sorties in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s identification zone, marking the third-largest incursion since Sept. 16. The rest of the intrusions since Sept. 16 have been comprised of between one and three Chinese military aircraft, while on Oct. 22, a Chinese drone was also sent into the southwest portion of the ADIZ.



Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Nov. 23 (MND image)