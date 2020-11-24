New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|327.85
|327.90
|325.95
|325.95 Down 3.40
|Dec
|329.00
|329.60
|323.50
|325.80 Down 3.30
|Jan
|329.50
|329.50
|324.30
|326.50 Down 3.25
|Feb
|329.25
|329.25
|327.15
|327.15 Down 3.25
|Mar
|330.65
|331.50
|325.55
|327.80 Down 3.20
|Apr
|331.50
|331.50
|327.00
|328.10 Down 3.05
|May
|330.80
|330.85
|326.30
|328.35 Down 2.90
|Jun
|328.80
|328.80
|328.55
|328.55 Down 2.85
|Jul
|330.90
|330.90
|326.30
|328.60 Down 2.75
|Aug
|328.80 Down 2.75
|Sep
|329.60
|329.90
|328.75
|328.75 Down 2.70
|Oct
|328.85 Down 2.70
|Nov
|328.80 Down 2.70
|Dec
|327.50
|328.75
|326.75
|328.75 Down 2.65
|Jan
|328.90 Down 2.65
|Feb
|328.90 Down 2.65
|Mar
|330.00
|330.00
|328.80
|328.80 Down 2.60
|Apr
|329.10 Down 2.60
|May
|328.95 Down 2.60
|Jun
|329.20 Down 2.60
|Jul
|329.15 Down 2.60
|Aug
|329.30 Down 2.60
|Sep
|329.35 Down 2.60
|Oct
|329.40 Down 2.60
|Dec
|329.40 Down 2.60
|Mar
|329.65 Down 2.60
|May
|330.00 Down 2.60
|Jul
|330.35 Down 2.60
|Sep
|330.60 Down 2.60
|Dec
|331.65 Down 2.60
|Mar
|331.05 Down 2.60
|May
|331.00 Down 2.60
|Jul
|331.05 Down 2.60
|Sep
|331.10 Down 2.60
|Dec
|331.65 Down 2.60
|Mar
|331.70 Down 2.60
|May
|331.75 Down 2.60
|Jul
|331.80 Down 2.60
|Sep
|331.85 Down 2.60
|Dec
|332.25 Down 2.60