BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/11/24 04:18
New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 327.85 327.90 325.95 325.95 Down 3.40
Dec 329.00 329.60 323.50 325.80 Down 3.30
Jan 329.50 329.50 324.30 326.50 Down 3.25
Feb 329.25 329.25 327.15 327.15 Down 3.25
Mar 330.65 331.50 325.55 327.80 Down 3.20
Apr 331.50 331.50 327.00 328.10 Down 3.05
May 330.80 330.85 326.30 328.35 Down 2.90
Jun 328.80 328.80 328.55 328.55 Down 2.85
Jul 330.90 330.90 326.30 328.60 Down 2.75
Aug 328.80 Down 2.75
Sep 329.60 329.90 328.75 328.75 Down 2.70
Oct 328.85 Down 2.70
Nov 328.80 Down 2.70
Dec 327.50 328.75 326.75 328.75 Down 2.65
Jan 328.90 Down 2.65
Feb 328.90 Down 2.65
Mar 330.00 330.00 328.80 328.80 Down 2.60
Apr 329.10 Down 2.60
May 328.95 Down 2.60
Jun 329.20 Down 2.60
Jul 329.15 Down 2.60
Aug 329.30 Down 2.60
Sep 329.35 Down 2.60
Oct 329.40 Down 2.60
Dec 329.40 Down 2.60
Mar 329.65 Down 2.60
May 330.00 Down 2.60
Jul 330.35 Down 2.60
Sep 330.60 Down 2.60
Dec 331.65 Down 2.60
Mar 331.05 Down 2.60
May 331.00 Down 2.60
Jul 331.05 Down 2.60
Sep 331.10 Down 2.60
Dec 331.65 Down 2.60
Mar 331.70 Down 2.60
May 331.75 Down 2.60
Jul 331.80 Down 2.60
Sep 331.85 Down 2.60
Dec 332.25 Down 2.60