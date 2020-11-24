New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|117.05
|Down 1.00
|Dec
|116.65
|116.65
|114.35
|114.45
|Down 1.05
|Jan
|117.05
|Down 1.00
|Mar
|117.80
|120.00
|116.10
|117.05
|Down 1.00
|May
|119.60
|121.95
|118.00
|118.95
|Down 1.00
|Jul
|121.35
|123.50
|119.70
|120.55
|Down 1.05
|Sep
|122.70
|124.85
|121.10
|121.95
|Down 1.05
|Dec
|124.15
|126.30
|122.60
|123.40
|Down 1.05
|Mar
|125.90
|126.30
|124.05
|124.85
|Down 1.05
|May
|126.70
|126.70
|125.00
|125.65
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|127.55
|127.55
|125.85
|126.45
|Down 1.15
|Sep
|128.25
|128.25
|126.65
|127.10
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|127.85
|127.90
|127.70
|127.90
|Down 1.15
|Mar
|128.70
|128.75
|128.70
|128.75
|Down 1.15
|May
|129.40
|129.45
|129.40
|129.45
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|130.05
|Down 1.15
|Sep
|131.10
|Down 1.20