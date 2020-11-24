Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/11/24 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 117.05 Down 1.00
Dec 116.65 116.65 114.35 114.45 Down 1.05
Jan 117.05 Down 1.00
Mar 117.80 120.00 116.10 117.05 Down 1.00
May 119.60 121.95 118.00 118.95 Down 1.00
Jul 121.35 123.50 119.70 120.55 Down 1.05
Sep 122.70 124.85 121.10 121.95 Down 1.05
Dec 124.15 126.30 122.60 123.40 Down 1.05
Mar 125.90 126.30 124.05 124.85 Down 1.05
May 126.70 126.70 125.00 125.65 Down 1.15
Jul 127.55 127.55 125.85 126.45 Down 1.15
Sep 128.25 128.25 126.65 127.10 Down 1.20
Dec 127.85 127.90 127.70 127.90 Down 1.15
Mar 128.70 128.75 128.70 128.75 Down 1.15
May 129.40 129.45 129.40 129.45 Down 1.15
Jul 130.05 Down 1.15
Sep 131.10 Down 1.20