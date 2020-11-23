Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/11/23 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202
New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238
N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259
Houston 3 7 0 .300 227 272
Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174
Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195
Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214
Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276
Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267
L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254
Dallas 3 7 0 .300 235 318
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Washington 3 7 0 .300 200 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226
Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Detroit 4 6 0 .400 227 287
Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287
L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168
Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

___

Thursday's Games

Seattle 28, Arizona 21

Sunday's Games

Carolina 20, Detroit 0

Cleveland 22, Philadelphia 17

Houston 27, New England 20

New Orleans 24, Atlanta 9

Pittsburgh 27, Jacksonville 3

Tennessee 30, Baltimore 24, OT

Washington 20, Cincinnati 9

Denver 20, Miami 13

L.A. Chargers 34, N.Y. Jets 28

Dallas 31, Minnesota 28

Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31, OT

Kansas City 35, Las Vegas 31

Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Arizona at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.