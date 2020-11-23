'Starlight Water Dance' show at Taiwan’s Cihu until April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Daily fountain shows with water and colorful lights will take place at the Cihu Memorial Sculpture Park in Taoyuan every night from now until March 31, 2021, according to Taoyuan’s Department of Tourism.

Taoyuan Scenic Area Service Agency Director Liao Yu-yi (廖育儀) said that the five-minute "Starlight Water Dance" show will happen on the hour from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. every weekday evening and every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. during weekends and national holidays. The show will be put on in tandem with traditional Taiwanese music.

Noting that the city government has been planning to promote Cihu as an evening destination for tourists, Liao encouraged visitors to come and check out Cihu's nightscapes.





(Taoyuan City Government video)