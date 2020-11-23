African soccer president Ahmad banned for 5 years by FIFA

FILE - In this Thursday March 16, 2017 file photo, new president of the African soccer confederation Ahmad of Madagascar, speaks at a press conference... FILE - In this Thursday March 16, 2017 file photo, new president of the African soccer confederation Ahmad of Madagascar, speaks at a press conference after being chosen at the general assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 FIFA banned the president of African soccer’s governing body, Ahmad Ahmad, for five years for financial misconduct. (AP Photo/File)

ZURICH (AP) — African soccer confederation president Ahmad Ahmad was banned for five years by FIFA on Monday for financial misconduct.

The ban was announced during the Madagascan official’s campaign to be re-elected for four more years as the head of African soccer. His position also makes him a FIFA vice president.

The FIFA ethics committee found “Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President.”

Ahmad’s first four-year term was clouded with allegations of financial wrongdoing and misconduct at the Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo.

The CAF election is scheduled for March 12 in Rabat, Morocco.

___

