Asia Today: South Korea capital announces new virus controls

A police vehicle patrols as migrant workers wait for work in Mumbai, India, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus,... A police vehicle patrols as migrant workers wait for work in Mumbai, India, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Migrant workers from other states wait for work in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of cor... Migrant workers from other states wait for work in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Security workers in protective suit prepare for administering COVID-19 testings for workers at the parking lot of the Shanghai Pudong International Ai... Security workers in protective suit prepare for administering COVID-19 testings for workers at the parking lot of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Chinese authorities are testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools after multiple locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered in three cities across the country last week. (AP Photo)

Police and security officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stand guard as masked airport workers wait for COVID-19 tes... Police and security officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stand guard as masked airport workers wait for COVID-19 testings at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Chinese authorities are testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools after multiple locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered in three cities across the country last week. (AP Photo)

Visitors wearing face masks to help cub the spread of the coronavirus, are silhouetted near a public area along a stream in Seoul, South Korea, Monday... Visitors wearing face masks to help cub the spread of the coronavirus, are silhouetted near a public area along a stream in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus cleans fallen leaves in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP P... A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus cleans fallen leaves in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the corona virus walks through an underpass near a stream in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 2... A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the corona virus walks through an underpass near a stream in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits on a set of stairs in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/... A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits on a set of stairs in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A man wearing a face mask walks past a banner showing precautions against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee ... A man wearing a face mask walks past a banner showing precautions against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A man wearing a face mask walks by a banner showing precautions against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Ji... A man wearing a face mask walks by a banner showing precautions against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Authorities in the South Korean capital on Monday announced a tightening of social distancing regulations, including shutting nightclubs, limiting service hours at restaurants and reducing public transportation.

The measures going into effect on Tuesday also include a ban on public rallies or demonstrations of more than 10 people. Restaurants can provide only take out and delivery after 9 p.m., and public transportation will be limited after 10 p.m.

Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jung-hyup told reporters one-third of city employees will work from home. He recommend churches convert to online worship services only.

Earlier on Monday, the country reported 271 new cases of the coronavirus.

South Korea has saw the virus spread faster after authorities eased social distancing restrictions to the lowest level in October amid concerns about a weak economy.

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said tightening guidelines was inevitable as a failure to slow transmissions now could “break the dam” in anti-virus efforts and result in a surge in infections nationwide that may overwhelm hospital systems.

“We need to reduce people-to-people contact,” she said during a briefing Monday, pleading with people to cancel year-end meetings and other gatherings.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Chinese authorities are testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools after multiple locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered in three cities across the country last week. As temperatures drop, large-scale measures are being enacted in the cities of Tianjin, Shanghai and Manzhouli. Many experts and government officials have warned that the chance of the virus spreading will be greater during the cold weather. On Monday, the National Health Commission reported two new locally transmitted cases in Shanghai over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to seven since Friday.

— Sri Lanka has reopened some of the thousands of schools that have been closed for more than a month due to a surge of the coronavirus. Schools will remain closed in Colombo and it’s suburbs as the number of cases is still climbing in those parts. According to the government’s decision, schools were re-opened only for students in grades 6 to 13. The Education Ministry said there are 10,165 state-run schools in the country and arrangements were made to open 5,100 schools on Monday. Sri Lanka closed schools last month when two new clusters emerged in Colombo and it’s suburbs. The confirmed cases from the two clusters had grown to 16,639 by Monday.

— India has registered 44,059 another new cases of the coronavirus and 511 deaths in the past 24 hours. New Delhi on Monday added 5,879 new cases 111 deaths and its rate of positive testing is more than three times the national average, authorities said. India has reported more than 9 million cases since the pandemic began, second behind the United States.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak