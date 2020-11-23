Alexa
Taiwan to celebrate International Migrants Day on Dec. 5

Population of new immigrants and migrant workers in Taiwan more than 1 million

  133
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/23 16:14
(National Immigration Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has teamed up with the Keelung City Government to host a number of activities at the National Museum of Marine Science & Technology (NMMST) on Dec. 5 and celebrate the upcoming International Migrants Day (Dec. 18), according to UDN.

NIA said new immigrants and migrant workers in Taiwan number more than 1 million and they have become a driving force for Taiwan’s economy. The International Migrants Day will feature performances including Egyptian and Middle Eastern dances, Iranian daf drumming, Mongolian dancing, Indonesian dances, and Burmese traditional dances.

In addition to performances, there will also be free food prepared by new immigrants from South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia. Admission to NMMST is free on Dec. 5, and a raffle will also be held, with prizes worth up to NT$50,000 (US$1,667), per UDN.
Keelung City Government
National Immigration Agency
NMMST
International Migrants Day

