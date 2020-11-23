Taiwan, Vatican advance ties with biotech farm in Rome

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan aims to boost ties with its only European ally, the Vatican, by constructing a biotech model farm in Rome.

Three Taiwanese engineers tasked with implementing the project visited Taiwan’s embassy to the Holy See on Saturday (Nov. 21). Ambassador Matthew Lee (李世明) lauded the engineers for furthering bilateral relations amid the raging coronavirus in Europe, wrote CNA.

According to Lee, Taiwan places an emphasis on pesticide-free biological farming practices, echoing the spirit of ecological balance advocated by the pope. The demonstration farm will employ vertical farming techniques, as increasing crop yields in an urban setting is viewed as a solution to sustainable food production worldwide.

One of the engineers, surnamed Tsai, said he was proud to be part of the mission and strengthening Taiwan’s diplomatic relations with its ally. The engineers shared Taiwanese delicacies with Italians they encountered, who were impressed with the country’s cuisine.

In October, the Holy See and Beijing agreed to renew an agreement pertaining to the appointment of bishops in China. Taiwan’s foreign ministry has sought to allay concerns about the two nations moving closer, saying the Vatican has reiterated the new agreement wouldn’t involve political or diplomatic affairs.