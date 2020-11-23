FC Dallas 1, Portland 1

|FC Dallas
First half_None.
Second half_1, Portland, Villafana, 2 (Valeri), 82nd minute; 2, FC Dallas, Pepi, 3, 90th+4.
Extra time_None.
_None.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.
Yellow Cards_Picault, FC Dallas, 36th; Ricaurte, FC Dallas, 75th; Twumasi, FC Dallas, 120th+1.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Cory Richardson, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.
___
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Matt Hedges, John Nelson (Ricardo Pepi, 85th), Bryan Reynolds; Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Reto Ziegler, 110th), Andres Ricaurte (Ema Twumasi, 80th), Thiago Santos (Michael Barrios, 86th); Jesus Ferreira (Tanner Tessmann, 61st), Franco Jara.
Portland_Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla (Marco Farfan, 94th), Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic; Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara (Marvin Loria, 95th), Andy Polo (Blake Bodily, 106th), Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson (Cristhian Paredes, 45th); Felipe Mora (Jeremy Ebobisse, 88th).