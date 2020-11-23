Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Transit through Taiwan Strait vital to free Indo-Pacific: US Navy commander

USS Barry made its fourth routine transit through the Taiwan Strait this year

  157
By  Central News Agency
2020/11/23 16:17
USS Barry. (Facebook, USS Barry - DDG 52 photo)

USS Barry. (Facebook, USS Barry - DDG 52 photo)

The commanding officer of the USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, reiterated Sunday (Nov. 22) that its transit through the Taiwan Strait and presence in the South China Sea is vital to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The freedom of all nations to navigate in international waters is critically important. Barry's transit of the Taiwan Strait yesterday (Nov. 21) ensured the right and instills the confidence of all nations to trade and communicate in the South China Sea," Commander Chris Gahl said in a U.S. Pacific Fleet release. According to the USS Barry, it was the vessel's fourth routine transit through the strait this year, with the mission being to conduct maritime security operations and promote peace and stability in the region.

The release also cited Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Baker, who is the ship's planning and tactics officer, as saying that it conducted a Freedom of Navigation (FON) operation around the Paracel Islands this past April and then rendezvoused with the USS America expeditionary strike group for operations in the South China Sea.

"Whether operating independently or as a part of a larger group, Barry serves as a highly visible symbol of the overwhelming force the United States can deploy to defeat aggression," Baker said. Late on Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed that the U.S. vessel entered the strait from the north and headed in a southerly direction.

Meanwhile, the ministry added that its military is monitoring the situation in the region and did not detect any unusual activities during the maneuver.
The Arleigh Burke-class is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, according to the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Taiwan Strait
USS Barry
Arleigh Burke-class destroyer
U.S. Navy
Taiwan-U.S. relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Pompeo says economic dialogue will strengthen US-Taiwan relations
Pompeo says economic dialogue will strengthen US-Taiwan relations
2020/11/22 11:12
U.S.-Taiwan dialogue prioritizes cooperation in semiconductor sector
U.S.-Taiwan dialogue prioritizes cooperation in semiconductor sector
2020/11/22 09:30
US guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
2020/11/21 20:40
Taiwan's vice minister talks infrastructure investments with US Treasury official
Taiwan's vice minister talks infrastructure investments with US Treasury official
2020/11/18 20:32
Taiwan students in US increase for 5th consecutive year: AIT
Taiwan students in US increase for 5th consecutive year: AIT
2020/11/17 16:33