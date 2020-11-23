Alexa
US government approves equipment for Taiwan's submarine production

Taiwan's domestic submarine project on schedule, construction to commence Tuesday

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/23 11:08
Model of Taiwan's domestic submarine.

Model of Taiwan's domestic submarine. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Navy said Sunday (Nov. 22) that two items of equipment required to manufacture a submarine have been approved by the U.S. and contracts signed with the American company involved.

On Tuesday, (Nov. 24) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will preside over the CSBC’s submarine production commencement ceremony.

The Navy confirmed in a press release that submarine construction was on schedule. It pointed out the Control Yuan’s National Defense and Intelligence Committee reviewed the status of the domestic submarine project on Sept. 25 and the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee visited the CSBC submarine manufacturing plant in Kaohsiung on Oct. 26 to conduct an on-site inspection.

The Navy stated that CSBC has met all the requirements for production and is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (Nov. 24). It added the U.S. government recently approved two major items of equipment and that agreements have been signed with their manufacturers, CNA reported.
Taiwan Navy
Taiwan submarine
submarine
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Taiwanese defense

