Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

DJ Snake's France concert to screen in Taiwan

Snake's February concert in France will feature Cut Killer and all the DJ's biggest hits

  105
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/23 11:03
DJ Snake's concert will be screening in Taiwan. (DJ Snake, Facebook photo)

DJ Snake's concert will be screening in Taiwan. (DJ Snake, Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — DJ Snake's 2020 concert in France will screen in Taiwan.

The February concert at La Defense Arena, Paris, will feature the DJ's mentor Cut Killer as a special guest, according to a Universal Music press statement. It added that Snake would be the first DJ to perform at the venue.

Snake is from Paris and has worked with Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Cardi B. Universal said the concert would include all the DJ's biggest hits, including "Turn Down For What," "Let Me Love You," and "Lean On" from the action film "Furious 7."

"DJ Snake - The Concert in Cinema" will be released Dec. 3 at Vieshow cinemas. For more information, visit the website.


DJ Snake trailer (Youtube, video)
DJ Snake
Turn Down For What
Furious 7
Let Me Love You
Lean On
France
Paris
Vieshow Cinemas

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese, French railways to join Taiwan's Railroad Bento Festival
Japanese, French railways to join Taiwan's Railroad Bento Festival
2020/11/13 12:36
Taiwan legislature forms new caucus to promote ties with France
Taiwan legislature forms new caucus to promote ties with France
2020/10/27 14:18
Taiwan's new France office set to open by early December
Taiwan's new France office set to open by early December
2020/10/19 14:54
Indian researcher in Taiwan harnessing hydrogen for greener future
Indian researcher in Taiwan harnessing hydrogen for greener future
2020/10/08 13:58
Coronavirus hits Taiwan office in France for 3rd time
Coronavirus hits Taiwan office in France for 3rd time
2020/09/26 20:31