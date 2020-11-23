Ashford Dental opens third branch in Bedok, specialising in same-day smile restoration

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 November 2020 - With the opening of their third facility in Bedok projected for end December 2020, the Ashford Dental Centre is expanding its operations into a wider range of neighbourhood locations. Along with their other two branches in Serangoon and Thomson, the new facility will facilitate the provision of dental services to match rising demand.













Out of the many dental services, perhaps the most significant in demand spikes are dental implants. A dental implant requires surgical placement of a titanium fixture into the part of the jaw where a tooth has been lost. Aside from oral health reasons such as maintaining bone structure and preserving the ability to chew, dental implants are essential to one's confidence and self-esteem. And, that is where Ashford Dental delivers.





Specialising in same-day dental implants, Ashford Dental promises a comfortable, efficient and safe experience for patients. Understandably so, many fret over the physical discomfort and costs associated with a dental visit. However, patients can look forward to the personalised and pleasant consultation that is synonymous with the Ashford Experience.





Having undergone specific and specialised training, the team of dentists over at Ashford Dental are well-acquainted to deliver dental implant placements, even on the day itself, that are suited to you. The range of clinical success stories are testament to how same-day dental implants are one of the most highly requested and performed procedures over at Ashford Dental.





Ashford facilities are registered day surgery centres, which translates to capabilities for intravenous sedation (sleep dentistry). Likewise, all clinics occupy least 1200 square feet of large business offices, dental and recovery suites. Featuring Australian made Adec 550 chairs - the newest generation of dentistry 'smart' chairs - and European made maxillofacial imaging systems for oral surgeries like implant dentistry, Ashford promises to redefine the industry with leading technologies and implementations. This makes them stand out as healthcare providers.





The experience, specialised training and track record of success rates are why Ashford Dental remains one of the preferred dental centres in Singapore. Dental implants are growing in popularity because they can be designed to match natural teeth and be employed for either replacement or permanent teeth fixtures. Likewise, being able to offer same-day services for dental implants is a huge plus point for patients who aren't keen on waiting too long for dental replacement.





Having sustained high traction for their dental services, especially for the same-day dental implants, Ashford Dental Centre is responding to the market demand for it. And, they will be able to do so through the opening of their third facility in the Bedok - the East region of Singapore - and continued reliability and quality service.





Two Ashford Dental Centre branches are located at 215 Upper Thomson Road (S574349) and 15 Teck Chye Terrace S(545723) respectively, while the new opening will be at 337 Bedok Rd S(469514).

