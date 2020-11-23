Costco Taiwan Black Friday deals start Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Costco kicked off its third annual Black Friday event at all 14 of its Taiwan branches on Monday (Nov. 23).

Inspired by Black Friday, the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season in the U.S. that begins the day after Thanksgiving, Costco Taiwan is holding its fourth annual "Black Shopping Festival" (黑色購物節) from Nov. 23-29 this year. Due to the promotion having set off buying frenzies across Taiwan over the past three years, the chain's various branches have this time set up pre-arranged parking lanes in an attempt to minimize traffic jams.

To accommodate the anticipated hordes of shoppers, opening hours from Nov. 23-26 will be changed from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again modified to 9 a.m. to 8 a.m. from Nov. 27-29. Based on previous years, the stores may allow customers to enter 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled opening times.

The first day of this year's discount bonanza will include Samsung 82 inch Crystal UHD Smart HDR TVs, Bosch 60 cm freestanding dishwashers, Doraemon Diaper Pants, and 10 oz PAMP Suisse Fortuna Gold Bars, which are .9999 pure gold. If a customer were to purchase all the discounted goods, they would save NT$80,000 more than the NT$200,000 in discounts last year.

For example, the Samsung TV is selling at a discount of 25 percent, which represents a saving of NT$32,000 off the original price of NT129,589. The washing machine is selling at a discount of 13 percent, with a saving of NT$3,600 off the original price of NT$29,999.



(Costco app screenshot)



(Costco app screenshot)