MATCHDAY: Southampton looks to keep up hot streak in EPL

Southampton's scorer Stuart Armstrong, rear, and his teammate Southampton's Nathan Redmond, front, celebrate their side's second goal challenge for th... Southampton's scorer Stuart Armstrong, rear, and his teammate Southampton's Nathan Redmond, front, celebrate their side's second goal challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Newcastle United in Southampton, England, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Michael Steele/Pool Photo via AP)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Ki... Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool)

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Southampton heads to Wolverhampton seeking a sixth win in seven matches to stay in touch with the early-season pacemakers in the Premier League. The south-coast club lost its first two matches of the campaign but hasn't been defeated since. Wolves are midtable after a mixed start to the season. In the other game, Burnley, which is in the relegation zone after its first seven matches, goes for its first win of the season when it hosts Crystal Palace.

SPAIN

Athletic Bilbao hosts Real Betis with both teams looking to rebound from their losses before the international break. Betis lost 5-2 at Barcelona for its third loss in four matches. Athletic lost 2-1 at Valladolid for its second defeat in three matches. Betis is in the middle of the standings while Athletic Bilbao is trying to move further away from the relegation zone.

