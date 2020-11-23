G-20 summit ends with support for COVID-19 vaccines for all

In this handout image provided by G20 Riyadh Summit, Saudi King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and he... In this handout image provided by G20 Riyadh Summit, Saudi King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and held over video conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (G20 Riyadh Summit via AP)

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk by a giant TV screen broadcasting news of U.S. President Donald Trump, cente... People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk by a giant TV screen broadcasting news of U.S. President Donald Trump, center, and other leaders participating in a virtual G20 summit, at a shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The Group of 20 summit opened on Saturday with appeals by the world's most powerful leaders to collectively chart a way forward as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering, transforming it from in-person meetings to a virtual gathering of speeches and declarations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after holding a joint news conference with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz after a virtual G20 summit meeting, at ... German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after holding a joint news conference with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz after a virtual G20 summit meeting, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP)

In this handout image provided by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and h... In this handout image provided by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and held over video conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabiain, in a video conference from his Vahdettin ... Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabiain, in a video conference from his Vahdettin Pavilion, in Istanbul, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Erdogan said Sunday that Turkey sees itself as a part of Europe, but he called on the European Union to "keep your promises" on issues such as the country's membership bid and refugees.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts on her face mask after holding a joint news conference with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz after a virtual G20 summ... German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts on her face mask after holding a joint news conference with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz after a virtual G20 summit meeting, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP)

This handout photo provided by G20 Riyadh Summit, shows Saudi King Salman, center, and the rest of world leaders during a virtual G20 summit hosted by... This handout photo provided by G20 Riyadh Summit, shows Saudi King Salman, center, and the rest of world leaders during a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and held over video conference amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (G20 Riyadh Summit via AP)

In this handout image provided by DGDA, Diriyah Gate Development Authority of Saudi, a family photo featuring members of the G20 is projected onto the... In this handout image provided by DGDA, Diriyah Gate Development Authority of Saudi, a family photo featuring members of the G20 is projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace, At Turaif on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Diriyah, on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Meshari-Alharbi, DGDA via AP)

In this handout image provided by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and h... In this handout image provided by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and held over video conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Rus... Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gather near a giant TV screen broadcasting a news of Chinese President Xi Jinping... People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gather near a giant TV screen broadcasting a news of Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks as he participates in a virtual G20 summit, at a shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The Group of 20 summit opened on Saturday with appeals by the world's most powerful leaders to collectively chart a way forward as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering, transforming it from in-person meetings to a virtual gathering of speeches and declarations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint news conference with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz after a virtual G20 summit meeting, at the Chancellery... German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint news conference with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz after a virtual G20 summit meeting, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP)

European Council President Charles Michel, on screen bottom, participates in a virtual G20 meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, at the European Council bu... European Council President Charles Michel, on screen bottom, participates in a virtual G20 meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, at the European Council building in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Leaders of the world's most powerful nations wrapped up the Group of 20 summit on Sunday, vowing to spare no effort to protect lives and ensure affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people.

The two-day summit of heads of state was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed at least 1.38 million people globally, with the world’s highest death tolls recorded in seven of the G-20 countries. The virus has wiped out hundreds of millions of jobs globally and plunged millions into extreme poverty.

The virus “revealed vulnerabilities in our preparedness and response and underscored our common challenges,” the G-20 said in a final statement that focused heavily on battling the coronavirus, enhancing environmental protections and supporting the global economy.

The group vowed “to spare no effort to protect lives."

The G-20, which includes the U.S., India, China, the U.K., France, Germany, Japan and others, also stressed the importance of global access to COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests.

“We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation,” the statement said.

The G-20 expressed support for efforts like COVAX, an international initiative to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to countries worldwide. The U.S., however, has declined to join under President Donald Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters Sunday in Berlin after the virtual summit that Germany had given financial support to the COVAX initiative, but that more money was needed.

The G-20 statement did not directly address an urgent appeal by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said $28 billion in additional investment is needed for mass manufacturing, procurement and delivery of new COVID-19 vaccines around the world, including $4 billion immediately.

There is also concern that countries such as Britain, the U.S., France and Germany have directly negotiated deals with pharmaceutical companies, meaning that the vast majority of the world’s vaccine supply next year is already reserved.

“Fortunately, there’s now hope for vaccines,” Merkel said, adding that “it is important that not only Europe secures vaccines, as the European Union is doing now, but ... that it is important for the entire world” to have access to vaccines.

She said it is important that COVAX starts negotiating with the producers of potential vaccines based on the money it already has, but that she was somewhat worried those negotiations had not happened yet.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman rounded out the summit, saying the G-20′s final statement “succeeded in sending out a message of hope and reassurance to our citizens and all people around the world.”

“This is what the world has been expecting from us. This achievement today is a culmination of our joint efforts throughout this challenge-fraught year,” the Saudi monarch said.

Saudi Arabia presided over the G-20 this year and was host of the virtual summit, which was originally intended to be held in-person in Riyadh before the pandemic. During the Saudi king's speech, small video squares showed the leaders of Germany, France, the U.K., Canada, South Korea, China, India and South Africa watching the final remarks. Trump participated in the summit with prerecorded speeches, but was not in attendance for the virtual summit’s conclusion.

It appeared all G-20 countries agreed to the full content of the final statement, with the exception of Turkey, which was due to give a press conference later Sunday explaining further.

Delegates from the G-20 had convened virtually throughout the year to discuss the coronavirus, agreeing to suspend debt payments for the world's poorest nations until mid-2021 to allow those countries to focus their spending on health care and social support programs. The G-20 called on private lenders to join the effort.

Already, 46 countries have requested to benefit from the debt suspension initiative, amounting to $5.7 billion in debt referral. The U.N. secretary general, however, has called on the G-20 to extend debt repayments through the end of 2021 and expand the scope to middle-income countries in need.

G-20 countries are allowing low-income countries with unsustainable debts to apply for permanent debt relief on a case-by-case basis.

In final remarks at the summit, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte laid out his country’s objectives for the G-20 next year as it assumes the rotating presidency from Saudi Arabia.

“The existential threat, represented by climate change, soil degradation and by the decline of global biodiversity, has brought us to a crossroads, which will determine if we are able to save our planet and construct a sustainable future,” Conte said.

Conte said the pandemic will continue to be at the top of the group's agenda and reiterated his support for universal access to vaccines.

___

Associated Press writers Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Frances D’Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.