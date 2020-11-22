Six new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News）— Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in Taiwan on Sunday (Nov. 22), with four from Indonesia, one from the U.S., and another from the Philippines, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced.

Five of the six new cases (case Nos. 613 – 618) are migrant workers, the CECC said, adding that case Nos. 613, 614, 617, and 618 are Indonesian women. All of the women are in their 20s and arrived in Taiwan to work on either Nov. 7 or Nov. 8.

The four have been asymptomatic since their entry into the country, and they were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and Saturday when their quarantine expired. The results came back positive on Sunday.

Case No. 615 is a Taiwanese male in his 20s who had gone to study in the U.S. in mid-August. He began to suffer muscle aches, coughing, a runny nose, and problems with his sense of smell before returning home.

When he arrived in Taiwan, he notified quarantine officials of his symptoms and was tested the same day. He was confirmed to have been infected with the disease on Sunday.

Case No. 616 is a Filipino woman in her 30s who came to work in Taiwan on Nov. 8. She has been asymptomatic since her entry.

The woman underwent testing for the coronavirus on Saturday when she fulfilled her quarantine. Her results came back positive on Sunday.

According to CECC statistics, Taiwan has had 617 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 525 imported, 55 locally transmitted, and 36 during an outbreak on a naval ship. So far, there have been seven deaths from the disease in the country, with 548 patients released from hospital isolation. Currently, 62 people are being isolated in hospitals for treatment.