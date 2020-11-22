Cool, drizzly weather expected for Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting on Monday (Nov. 23) and continuing through Tuesday, cool and rainy weather is expected in the region north of Taoyuan and the eastern side of Taiwan, while the regions south of Hsinchu will remain sunny and stable, according to CNA.

Northeasterly winds will weaken from Wednesday to Friday, with isolated short rains forecast for the eastern side of the country and the eastern side of the greater Taipei area, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮). Wu predicted partly cloudy to sunny weather for the western side of the country for the same period.

On Saturday night, the northeast monsoon will arrive again, and the weather will turn cold, the meteorologist said. He added that from Saturday to next Monday (Nov. 30) when seasonal northeasterly winds bring cold air into the country, temperatures will drop to as low as 17 degrees, with 14 and 15 degrees anticipated for low-lying areas.