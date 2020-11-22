2020 Taipei Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show to kick off Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show will open on Nov. 27 and continue through Dec. 13, with this year’s show to be themed “a journey to childhood through art and chrysanthemums.”

According to Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism, the show will “take visitors on a journey to explore memories of childhood fun" by way of the celebrated flower.

There will be a total of 13 indoor and outdoor exhibition areas. The classic exhibition areas will include the “Home of the Chrysanthemum” and the “Large Chrysanthemum Variety Display Area,” while the themed exhibition areas will include the “Castle of Dreams,” “Candy House,” and “My Toy Box,” among others.

Visitors will also be able to find Pompompurin, a canine mascot of Japanese origin, within the exhibition areas.

Title: Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show

Duration: Nov. 27 - Dec. 13

Opening hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the outdoor exhibition; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the indoor exhibition.

How to get there:

1.MRT Tamsui-Xinyi Line to Shilin Station (Exit 2), about 7 minutes walking.

2. For Taipei Joint Bus System buses, get off at Taipower Taipei North Branch Stop, Shilin Official Residence Stop, or Xiaobei Street Stop.



(Taipei City Government photo)