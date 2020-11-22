Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

2020 Taipei Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show to kick off Friday

This year’s show is themed 'a journey to childhood through art and chrysanthemums'

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/22 17:25
(Taipei City Government photo)

(Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show will open on Nov. 27 and continue through Dec. 13, with this year’s show to be themed “a journey to childhood through art and chrysanthemums.”

According to Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism, the show will “take visitors on a journey to explore memories of childhood fun" by way of the celebrated flower.

There will be a total of 13 indoor and outdoor exhibition areas. The classic exhibition areas will include the “Home of the Chrysanthemum” and the “Large Chrysanthemum Variety Display Area,” while the themed exhibition areas will include the “Castle of Dreams,” “Candy House,” and “My Toy Box,” among others.

Visitors will also be able to find Pompompurin, a canine mascot of Japanese origin, within the exhibition areas.

Title: Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show
Duration: Nov. 27 - Dec. 13
Opening hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the outdoor exhibition; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the indoor exhibition.
How to get there:
1.MRT Tamsui-Xinyi Line to Shilin Station (Exit 2), about 7 minutes walking.
2. For Taipei Joint Bus System buses, get off at Taipower Taipei North Branch Stop, Shilin Official Residence Stop, or Xiaobei Street Stop.

2020 Taipei Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show to kick off Friday
(Taipei City Government photo)
Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show
Pompompurin
Shilin Residence

RELATED ARTICLES

Tulip show opens at Taipei’s Shilin Residence Park on Valentine’s Day
Tulip show opens at Taipei’s Shilin Residence Park on Valentine’s Day
2020/02/09 14:44
Love blossoms at Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show in Taipei
Love blossoms at Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show in Taipei
2019/11/17 16:17
What to catch at last weekend of Taipei’s Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show
What to catch at last weekend of Taipei’s Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show
2018/12/13 16:18
Taipei’s upcoming Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show to feature intercontinental theme
Taipei’s upcoming Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show to feature intercontinental theme
2018/11/19 15:39
20-day 'Dancing Orchid Show" at Taipei’s Shilin Official Residence kicks off May 1
20-day 'Dancing Orchid Show" at Taipei’s Shilin Official Residence kicks off May 1
2018/05/01 11:05