Search for missing Taiwanese hiker continues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police, firefighters, and private search and rescue teams are still searching for a China Steel Express Corp. (CSE) employee surnamed Fu (傅), who was captured by security cameras hiking Kaohsiung’s Shoushan alone on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 17).

The Shoushan National Natural Park administration told CNA on Sunday that eight teams composed of 76 people from the police, the military, and private search and rescue groups began searching for Fu on Sunday, beginning from a trail beside National Sun Yat-sen University’s College of Liberal Arts.

Fu, 63, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, one day after he had lunch with his former classmates on Tuesday. Police have worked to obtain footage of security cameras that captured the CSE employee after the luncheon. He was seen walking towards a trailhead to Shoushan in short sleeves, shorts, and sandals.

So far rescuers have been unable to locate him. Fu’s family has also been on the scene.

Fu’s disappearance coincides with that of three female hikers from a group of seven who went missing on Tuesday during their day trip to climb Mt. Bilu and Mt. Yangtou. Both mountains are above 3,000 meters in elevation and listed among the popular “Taiwan’s 100 Peaks.”

The other hikers from the group, who successfully completed the hike, did not wait for the three stragglers, who became lost. Two of the women were found alive the next day, while the third, a 29-year-old surnamed Yeh (葉), was found dead on Thursday.