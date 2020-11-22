New Taipei City mayor will participate in Sunday's 'Autumn Struggle' march

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said this morning (Nov. 22) that he would stand with Taiwanese at the "Autumn Struggle" march in the afternoon and express his opposition to the import of U.S. pork containing the leanness additive ractopamine.

After attending the opening ceremony of the Lujiao Creek baseball and softball fields in the morning, Hou accepted a joint media interview and explained that he would participate in the "Autumn Fight" march today, CNA reported.

Organized by 42 labor advocacy groups, the march will highlight the issues of food safety, environmental protection, education, and freedom of speech.

He pointed out that doubts regarding the health effects of ractopamine have not dissipated. Thus, he will stand with New Taipei City residents and Taiwanese to oppose the import of ractopamine pork.

He added that the sole reason why he decided to participate in the march is to protect the health of the people. As the mayor of New Taipei City, Hou stated he must put safety and health first and do his best to protect the health of New Taipei City.

Today’s march begins at Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office building at 1 p.m. and ends at the headquarters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)