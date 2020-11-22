New Taiwan kids show searches for stars of the future

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new Taiwan children’s reality TV show, “Action! Kids,” is looking for the nation’s new, up-and-coming film directors and video makers.

Fifth- and sixth-grade kids (ages 11-12) are being encouraged to pair up with their siblings, classmates, or best friends forever and create videos with phones or lightweight gear like GoPro cameras. The show will be broadcast on TV and digital platforms, both in Taiwan and overseas.

Roger Cheng (鄭凱駿), founder of media production company Go Inside, has been telling Taiwan stories for Discovery Channel, the BBC, and other international organizations for many years now. He says it’s now time to encourage a fresh generation.

Cheng wants to encourage talent at local, private, and international schools. He also wants to tap into Taiwan’s indigenous roots as well as feature work from the kids of migrant workers.



Roger Cheng, creator and producer of 'Action! Kids.' (Action! Kids photo)

“Over the last 15 years, my passion has always been internationalizing Taiwan and trying to put it on the world map. That’s why I think a bilingual, kids show like ‘Action! Kids’ can also showcase a little-known side of Taiwan by featuring Taiwan-based kids of different cultural and family backgrounds.”

YouTube, TikTok, and the overall development of visual media means more children are familiar with filming and using the internet, Cheng said. He added that many kids get basic video editing tuition at school and learn filming techniques for their social media postings.

“Kids love to watch and make videos even with a mobile phone,” says Cheng, a father of two. “Their generation is highly video-oriented and visual-driven and many kids are not shy at all in front of the camera.”

The kids’ work will be judged by prominent film and TV professionals and a workshop will be held in January 2021, introducing GoPro and editing software. Any 11- to 12-year-old kids living in Taiwan are eligible.

Winners will get the latest GoPro equipment and accessories. See https://forms.gle/qD3Z3udKPgLzQVys9 for more information.