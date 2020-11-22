Alexa
Pompeo says economic dialogue will strengthen US-Taiwan relations

US state secretary says two nations are partners 'defending freedom, advancing economic ties, and promoting democratic values'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/22 11:12
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue wrapped up Friday (Nov. 20), U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday commented that economic dialogue will further strengthen U.S.-Taiwan economic relations.

Pompeo, who is visiting the Middle East, said via Twitter Saturday morning, “The United States and Taiwan are strong partners in defending freedom, advancing economic ties, and promoting our shared democratic values.” He added, “The American Institute in Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue strengthens our economic relationship even further.”

The bilateral economic dialogue, hosted by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the U.S., took place on Friday in the form of both virtual and in-person meetings. Taiwan's Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) led a delegation to Washington to meet with U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, CNA reported.

In addition to signing a five-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation, the two sides have established an “institutionalized dialogue mechanism,” according to TECRO. The representative office added that both sides will cover topics including infrastructure development, supply chains, investment screening, clean 5G, women's rights, and global health security in the upcoming sessions.

The U.S. State Department also expressed optimism last night, stating the economic dialogue gives the U.S. and Taiwan an opportunity to promote existing areas of economic cooperation and at the same time establish new economic relations.
