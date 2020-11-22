Man United beats West Brom 1-0 with help from VAR

Manchester United's Anthony Martial, left, and West Bromwich Albion's Darnell Furlong fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer matc... Manchester United's Anthony Martial, left, and West Bromwich Albion's Darnell Furlong fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Alex Livesey/Pool via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Two favorable video reviews helped Manchester United claim a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League on Saturday.

First, a review overturned a penalty awarded to West Brom for an apparent foul on Conor Gallagher by Bruno Fernandes.

Soon after, Fernandes stepped up to take a spot-kick after Darnell Furlong handballed Juan Mata's cross. Fernandes' first effort was saved by West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, but a replay showed that Johnstone had come off his line just before the Portugal midfielder hit the ball. The penalty was retaken and Fernandes scored.

Anthony Martial had a good chance to double United's lead but was blocked by Furlong in stoppage time.

The three points lifted United to ninth in the Premier League, seven points off leader Tottenham, but it wasn't the kind of comfortable win which would have shored up the position of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba didn't play with what United said was a minor injury following his time with the France team during the international break. The French player could return when United plays Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday.

