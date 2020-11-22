Columbus 3, New York Red Bulls 2

New York Red Bulls 1 1 — 2 Columbus 1 2 — 3

First half_1, New York Red Bulls, Clark, 3, 23rd minute; 2, Columbus, Santos, 7 (penalty kick), 26th.

Second half_3, Columbus, Nagbe, 2, 46th; 4, Columbus, Zardes, 15 (Etienne), 68th; 5, New York Red Bulls, White, 6 (Stroud), 90th.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen; Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Davis, New York Red Bulls, 40th; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 81st; Long, New York Red Bulls, 89th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Eric Weisbrod, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Caden Clark (Jared Stroud, 76th), Sean Davis (Marc Rzatkowski, 80th), Daniel Royer (Brian White, 60th), Florian Valot (Kaku, 76th), Dru Yearwood (Cristian Casseres Jr, 51st); Tom Barlow.

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Derrick Etienne (Luis Diaz, 81st), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes.