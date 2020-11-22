'My Missing Valentine' biggest winner at Taiwan's Golden Horse

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 'My Missing Valentine' scooped five awards at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards Ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 21).

The film festival is often referred to as the "Oscars for Chinese-language films." 'My Missing Valentine' took Best Narrative Feature, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects. The director, Chen Yu-Hsun (陳玉勳), won Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Chen said he had been imagining what to say for his award acceptance speech as he has been struggling to fall asleep in recent months. He stated, "I have not been so happy in decades" and added, "I can finally sleep in peace".

Chen said he even considered retiring when he first started work on ‘My Missing Valentine’ because filmmaking is such a tiring process and he is getting old. However, now he will reconsider and would probably make more romcoms like 'My Missing Valentine.'