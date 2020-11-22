Depleted Real Madrid held 1-1 at Villarreal

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saves the ball ahead of Villareal's Gerard Moreno during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal... Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saves the ball ahead of Villareal's Gerard Moreno during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Saturday Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz, front, challenges for the ball with Villareal's Mario Gaspar during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal an... Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz, front, challenges for the ball with Villareal's Mario Gaspar during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Saturday Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

A stadium members cleans the stands as cardboard cut-out of fans are placed on the seats ahead of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal ... A stadium members cleans the stands as cardboard cut-out of fans are placed on the seats ahead of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Saturday Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz, left, scores the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in Ceramica stadi... Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz, left, scores the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Saturday Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madr... Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Saturday Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois deserves the ball ahead of Villareal's Carlos Bacca during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarre... Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois deserves the ball ahead of Villareal's Carlos Bacca during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Saturday Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Villareal's Gerard Moreno, left, scores the penalty kick past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz looks on during ... Villareal's Gerard Moreno, left, scores the penalty kick past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz looks on during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Saturday Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gave away a penalty as a Real Madrid side missing several players drew 1-1 with Villarreal in the Spanish league on Saturday.

In only his second appearance of the season, striker Mariano Díaz scored a goal three minutes after kickoff in a promising start for Madrid at Villarreal’s Estadio de la Cerámica.

But Gerard Moreno equalized from the penalty spot in the 76th after Courtois cut down Samuel Chukwueze while trying to reach the ball.

Unai Emery’s Villarreal remained unbeaten in all competitions at home this campaign. The draw left it in second place, one point behind leader Real Sociedad which plays at Cádiz on Sunday.

Madrid was missing Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde due to injury. Casemiro, Éder Militão and Luka Jovic were unavailable after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The slip by Madrid came a round after it was beaten 4-1 at Valencia. Zinedine Zidane’s side stayed in fourth place.

