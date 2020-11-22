German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Bayern: Kingsley Coman (62).
Bremen: Maximilian Eggestein (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
Monchengladbach: Florian Neuhaus (5).
Augsburg: Daniel Caligiuri (88).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hoffenheim: Christoph Baumgartner (16), Ryan Sessegnon (47), Andrej Kramaric (71).
Stuttgart: Nicolas Gonzalez (18), Silas Wamangituka (27), Marc Kempf (90).
Halftime: 1-2.
Wolfsburg: Wout Weghorst (3), Xaver Schlager (24).
Halftime: 0-2.
Arminia Bielefeld: Lukas Hradecky (47).
Leverkusen: Leon Bailey (27), Aleksandar Dragovic (88).
Halftime: 0-1.
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Rouwen Hennings (59).
Halftime: 0-0.
SC Paderborn: Dennis Srbeny (39), Chris Fuhrich (56).
Halftime: 1-0.
Holstein Kiel: Jonas Fohrenbach (45), Alexander Muhling (68).
Heidenheim: Christian Kuhlwetter (87, 90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Eintracht Braunschweig: Nick Proschwitz (31).
Karlsruher SC: Robin Ziegele (14), Marvin Wanitzek (18), Kyoung-rok Choi (63).
Halftime: 1-2.