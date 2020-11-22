Bremen ends Bayern's 9-game winning run with 1-1 draw

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen in Munich, Germany, Saturda... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bremen's Maximilian Eggestein scores the opening goal next to Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC B... Bremen's Maximilian Eggestein scores the opening goal next to Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen, in Munich, Germany, Nov.21, 2020. (Lukas Barth/Pool via AP)

Bayern's Thomas Muller, front left, duels for the ball with Bremen's Marco Friedl during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich a... Bayern's Thomas Muller, front left, duels for the ball with Bremen's Marco Friedl during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's Leroy Sane, centre, duels for the ball with Bremen's Joshua Sargent, right, and Bremen's Milot Rashica during the German Bundesliga soccer ma... Bayern's Leroy Sane, centre, duels for the ball with Bremen's Joshua Sargent, right, and Bremen's Milot Rashica during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bremen's Joshua Sargent, left, jumps for the ball with Bayern's Jerome Boateng during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and ... Bremen's Joshua Sargent, left, jumps for the ball with Bayern's Jerome Boateng during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's coach Hanis Flick looks up during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen, in Munich, Germany, Nov.2... Bayern's coach Hanis Flick looks up during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen, in Munich, Germany, Nov.21, 2020. (Lukas Barth/Pool via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich fought back to draw with Werder Bremen 1-1 as its nine-game winning run across all competitions ended Saturday.

Maximilian Eggestein fired Bremen ahead before the break, but the visitors were unable to hold on for what would have been their first victory over Bayern since 2008.

Leon Goretzka crossed for Kingsley Coman to equalize in the 62nd minute.

Bayer Leverkusen scored late to beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 and Augsburg held Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1.

Schalke’s club record winless streak stretched to 24 games after losing 2-0 to Wolfsburg, and Hoffenheim conceded late to draw with Stuttgart 3-3.

Leipzig plays at Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday, and Borussia Dortmund visits Hertha Berlin.

