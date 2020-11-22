Taichung MRT to suspend operations Sunday due to major malfunction

Operations of the first line of the Taichung mass rapid transit (MRT) system, which started a trial run on Nov. 16, will be suspended indefinitely starting Sunday because of a major malfunction on one of its trains, the Taichung City government said Saturday.

One of the MRT's trains reported an abnormality around noon Saturday at the terminal of the Taichung High Speed Rail Station, leading to a one and a half hour suspension of service. An initial examination found that the coupling connecting the two-carriage train was broken, the Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corporation said in a statement.

It was studying the problem after the conclusion of service at 8 p.m. on Saturday and said it will disclose its findings publicly Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the MRT service will be halted until the problem is fixed, the company said, adding that if things go smoothly, the regular trial run service could resume Monday.

The route, known as the Green Line, extends 16.71 kilometers from Beitun Main Station in the northeast to Taichung High Speed Rail Station in the southwest and serves 18 stations.