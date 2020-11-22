Taiwanese Mo Tzu-yi named best lead actor at Golden Horse Awards

Taiwanese Mo Tzu-yi (莫子儀) won the best leading actor prize at the 57th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Saturday for his portrayal of a gay man suspected of murdering his boyfriend's mother in the family drama "Dear Tenant" (親愛的房客).

"Thank you Golden Horse Awards," Mo said in accepting his award. "I'm here not because I'm the best actor, but because I have been inspired by all of you, and I have received help from the cast and crew, and I was a little bit lucky," he said. "To freedom, equality, talent, human rights, film creation, and life."

Also in the running for best lead actor were Singaporean Mark Lee (李國煌) for his role in "Number 1," Taiwanese Liu Kuan-ting (劉冠廷) for "My Missing Valentine," Taiwanese Austin Lin (林柏宏) for "i WEiRDO," and Hongkonger Lam Ka-tung (林家棟) for "Hand Rolled Cigarette."

"Dear Tenant" tells the story of Lin (played by Mo), who for the last five years has been looking after the son and elderly mother of his deceased boyfriend, a role he sees as a way to be reminded of his boyfriend. However, the perceptions of Lin begin to change once suspicions over the circumstances surrounding the death of his boyfriend's mother arise. As evidence mounts against him, Lin realizes he may soon be separated from his boyfriend's son.

Born in 1981, Mo graduated from the Department of Theatre Arts at Taipei National University of the Arts. He began performing in the theatre in 1996 before starring in television and film, and he won the honor for best leading actor at the 2020 Taipei Film Awards in July for his role in "Dear Tenant."

The 57th Golden Horse Awards ceremony was held as a physical event Saturday at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei because of Taiwan's success in containing COVID-19. Cinemas throughout the country have also remained open during the pandemic.

The annual awards, established in 1962, are considered one of the most prestigious and time-honored film awards in the world of Chinese language cinema.