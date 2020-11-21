Alexa
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/11/21 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182
New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252
Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165
Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244
Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241
Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254
L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 5 1 .389 203 232
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287
L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168
Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

Thursday's Games

Seattle 28, Arizona 21

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Arizona at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.