[LATEST] 2020 GOLDEN HORSE AWARDS: Full List of Winners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 57th Golden Horse Awards Ceremony is held at 19:00 and the red carpet started at 17:30 in the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall. The winners will be updated throughout the night.

Best New Performer

Chen Yan-fei 陳姸霏 (The Silent Forest 無聲)

Best Sound Effects

The Silent Forest (無聲)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Beyond the Dream (幻愛)

Best Original Screenplay

My Missing Valentine (消失的情人節)

Best Supporting Actress

Chen Shu-fang 陳淑芳 (Dear Tenant 親愛的房客)

Best Supporting Actor

Nadow Lin 納豆 (Classmates Minus 同學麥納斯)

Best Cinematography

Hung-i Yao 姚宏易 (Your Name Engraved Herein 刻在你心底的名字)

Best Action Choreography

Get the Hell Out (逃出立法院)

Best Live-action short film

Night Is Young (夜更)

Best Documentary

Lost Course (迷航)

Best Visual Effects

My Missing Valentine (消失的情人節)

Best Make-up & Costume Design

Number 1 (男兒王)