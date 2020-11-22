Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

New Taipei builds baseball fields for people with disabilities

New fields are only reserved for people with disabilities and will open November 22

By  Central News Agency
2020/11/22 08:48
New baseball fields will open on Nov. 22. (New Taipei City Water Resources Department photo)

New baseball fields will open on Nov. 22. (New Taipei City Water Resources Department photo)

The city of New Taipei will open Taiwan's first baseball and softball fields designed for people with disabilities at a riverside park in Shulin District on Sunday (Nov. 22), according to a city official. The city built the accessible fields in Lujiaoxi riverside park to cater to the growing number of people who have visual impairments, use wheelchairs or have other disabilities who are playing baseball and softball, said Hsieh Chun-lung (謝俊隆), head of the city's High Riverbank Construction Management Office, on Saturday.

According to Hsieh, the fields are only reserved for people with disabilities, who can gain access with the help of on-site security guards. They are not open to the general public. One of the fields built with artificial grass is designed for people with physical disabilities, while the other with natural grass is more suitable for people who are either visually or hearing impaired, Hsieh said.

The fields also have a parking area with bigger parking spaces, given that the wheelchairs used for games are larger than those commonly used in daily life, he said.
baseball
baseball field
disabled access
visual impairment
softball

RELATED ARTICLES

Uni-President Lions clinch Taiwan Series title in 7-4 win
Uni-President Lions clinch Taiwan Series title in 7-4 win
2020/11/09 15:06
Photo of the Day: Severed fish head mascot spotted at Taiwan baseball game
Photo of the Day: Severed fish head mascot spotted at Taiwan baseball game
2020/10/08 17:16
Taiwan baseball player Chen Po-yu signs with MLB team
Taiwan baseball player Chen Po-yu signs with MLB team
2020/10/08 16:32
Taiwanese MLB player draws media attention for batting with face mask
Taiwanese MLB player draws media attention for batting with face mask
2020/07/25 12:25
AIT to hold July 4th event in S. Taiwan
AIT to hold July 4th event in S. Taiwan
2020/06/23 15:10