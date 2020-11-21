Taiwan highlights technology and medical expertise at APEC economic leaders' meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020-edition APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting was concluded on Friday (Nov. 20), and Taiwan’s envoy, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), touted the country’s advanced technology and medical expertise as advantages in the post-pandemic era.

The APEC summit culminated in the economic leaders' meeting on Friday evening, but it was held virtually in light of the ongoing pandemic. Chang, who was chosen to represent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for the third time in a row, delivered his three-minute remarks along with 21 heads of member governments.

According to Chang, he expressed Taiwan’s intention and willingness to collaborate with APEC member economies to bring forth a bright and healthy digital future. Taiwan has successfully contained the COVID-19 outbreak with the help of technology, and the country has the advantage of semiconductor design and manufacturing, he said.

At a news conference in Taipei on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 21), Chang also confirmed to have talked separately with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, yet he declined to provide any comment, citing the conversation as a private matter. Lee, on the other hand, shared a photo via Facebook of him having a chat with Chang.

Had a chat with Mr Morris Chang, who again represented Chinese Taipei at APEC. We last had tea together at APEC 2018,... Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Friday, 20 November 2020

In addition to Chang, John Deng (鄧振中), top trade negotiator for the Cabinet, and Kung Ming-sin (龔明鑫), minister of the National Development Council (NDC), attended the APEC Ministerial Meeting also virtually on Monday (Nov. 16). Both of them told Saturday's news conference what they had said during the event.

Deng called for the APEC economies to work together on building resilient global supply chains. He also urged the regional forum to ensure the smooth circulation of strategic supplies, personnel, and services in the region.

Deng highlighted the importance of promoting women’s economic empowerment within the APEC structure while declaring Taiwan’s support for multilateralism in economic and trade fields.

Kung presented Taiwan’s effective coronavirus response and positive economic performance amid the pandemic. He called on other member states to invest in digital health to better fight pandemics in the future, and expressed the country’s willingness to share its expertise.