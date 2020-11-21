Taipei police brace for 'Autumn Struggle' pro-labor march

Labor groups to protest government's relaxed restrictions on ractopamine-laden American pork on Sunday. Labor groups to protest government's relaxed restrictions on ractopamine-laden American pork on Sunday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei police are urging participants in an annual pro-labor march on Sunday (Nov. 22) to remain calm during their protest of the government's labor regulations and loosened restrictions on American pork imports.

This year's "Autumn Struggle" marchers will start at Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office building at 1 p.m. on Sunday and make their way to the headquarters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Approximately 600 officers will be stationed along the route to control traffic and maintain order, according to a statement released by the Taipei Police Department.

The department said it fully respects protestors' freedom of speech and right to assemble. It noted that traffic will be restricted on sections of Ketagalan Boulevard, Huaining Street, Beiping East Road, and Hangzhou North Road, and dozens of bus routes will be diverted, reported CNA.

Organized by 42 labor advocacy groups, the march will highlight the issues of food safety, environmental protection, education, and freedom of speech. Besides the government's recent decision to allow the import of ractopamine-laden American pork, the National Communications Commission's (NCC) rejection of pro-China CTi News' license renewal application is expected to be one of the main focuses.

A number of opposition parties have expressed their intention to join the march. Kuomintang Party Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has said that the protest of ractopamine pork is aimed at benefiting the general public, not a specific political party.

Meanwhile, the DPP said Friday (Nov. 20) that it will listen to the voices of the public and respect protestors' right of assembly at the march. It also promised more discussions on the matter in the coming weeks, reported Radio Taiwan International.