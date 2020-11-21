Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/11/21 16:01
A pro-democracy demonstrator puts on googles during clashes with riot police near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's politi...
Riot police stand in formation as pro-democracy protesters throw smoke bombs near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's politi...
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, plays a return to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament...
Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. India's total number of c...
A clown entertains children waiting to receive a flu vaccine in a tent set up at the military hospital in Milan, Italy, Friday, Nov. 20. Health author...
Residents push baby strollers full of belongings they retrieved from their damaged homes at their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal...
Local folk artists perform next to a police line outside Congress building, as they wait for news from inside on who will be the country's next presid...
An Armenian man with an Armenian national flag, visits the 12th-13th century Orthodox Dadivank Monastery on the outskirts of Kalbajar, the separatist ...
A firefighter extinguishes flames in a burning home as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Wednesday,...
Angel Salamanca trains a rooster at the "Club Gallistico Caracas" cockfighting club in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Cockfighting arenas ...
Indian women perform rituals standing inside an artificial pond on Chhat Puja festival in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Health officials have ...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are covered with flour after being pepper sprayed by security guards during a protest against the construction of a hotel at...
Ethiopian refugees rest in Qadarif region, easter Sudan, Friday, Nov 20, 2020. Thousands of Ethiopians fled the war in Tigray region into Sudan. (AP P...

NOV. 14- 20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

