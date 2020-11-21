AP Week in Pictures, Global

Ethiopian refugees rest in Qadarif region, easter Sudan, Friday, Nov 20, 2020. Thousands of Ethiopians fled the war in Tigray region into Sudan. (AP P... Ethiopian refugees rest in Qadarif region, easter Sudan, Friday, Nov 20, 2020. Thousands of Ethiopians fled the war in Tigray region into Sudan. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are covered with flour after being pepper sprayed by security guards during a protest against the construction of a hotel at... Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are covered with flour after being pepper sprayed by security guards during a protest against the construction of a hotel at a site that protesters claim contains ancient graves, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Indian women perform rituals standing inside an artificial pond on Chhat Puja festival in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Health officials have ... Indian women perform rituals standing inside an artificial pond on Chhat Puja festival in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Angel Salamanca trains a rooster at the "Club Gallistico Caracas" cockfighting club in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Cockfighting arenas ... Angel Salamanca trains a rooster at the "Club Gallistico Caracas" cockfighting club in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Cockfighting arenas and clubs have shut down since the start of the new coronavirus pandemic months ago, but owners have to keep incurring in the expense of upkeeping and training their birds in the hope that the fights might one day reopen. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A firefighter extinguishes flames in a burning home as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Wednesday,... A firefighter extinguishes flames in a burning home as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

An Armenian man with an Armenian national flag, visits the 12th-13th century Orthodox Dadivank Monastery on the outskirts of Kalbajar, the separatist ... An Armenian man with an Armenian national flag, visits the 12th-13th century Orthodox Dadivank Monastery on the outskirts of Kalbajar, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Under an agreement ending weeks of intense fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, some Armenian-held territories, such as this area will pass to Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Local folk artists perform next to a police line outside Congress building, as they wait for news from inside on who will be the country's next presid... Local folk artists perform next to a police line outside Congress building, as they wait for news from inside on who will be the country's next president, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Interim President Manuel Merino announced his resignation following massive protests unleashed when lawmakers ousted President Martin Vizcarra. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Residents push baby strollers full of belongings they retrieved from their damaged homes at their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal... Residents push baby strollers full of belongings they retrieved from their damaged homes at their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Typhoon Vamco left dozens of people dead as it swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas while it passed over the capital and storm-battered northeast Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A clown entertains children waiting to receive a flu vaccine in a tent set up at the military hospital in Milan, Italy, Friday, Nov. 20. Health author... A clown entertains children waiting to receive a flu vaccine in a tent set up at the military hospital in Milan, Italy, Friday, Nov. 20. Health authorities are advising people to vaccine against flu, in a tentative to avoid possible confusion with some symptoms of COVID-19, that could mislead diagnosis. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. India's total number of c... Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. India's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began has crossed 9 million. Nevertheless the country's new daily cases have seen a steady decline for weeks now and the total number of cases represents 0.6% of India's 1.3 billion population. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, plays a return to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament... Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, plays a return to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament at the O2 arena in London, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Riot police stand in formation as pro-democracy protesters throw smoke bombs near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's politi... Riot police stand in formation as pro-democracy protesters throw smoke bombs near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's political battleground shifted to the country's Parliament Tuesday, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the country's constitution, one of the core demands of the student-led pro-democracy movement. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

A pro-democracy demonstrator puts on googles during clashes with riot police near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's politi... A pro-democracy demonstrator puts on googles during clashes with riot police near the Parliament in Bangkok, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thailand's political battleground shifted to the country's Parliament Tuesday, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the country's constitution, one of the core demands of the student-led pro-democracy movement. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

NOV. 14- 20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

