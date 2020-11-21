Chinese military planes violate Taiwan’s ADIZ for 8th day in a row

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese military planes intruded into the southwest region of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) for the eighth day running Saturday (Nov. 21).

The latest incidents occurred at 11:13 a.m. and 11:39 a.m., in both cases at an altitude of 4,000 meters, the Liberty Times reported. The Taiwanese Air Force scrambled jets and broadcast warnings to the Chinese planes that they were endangering civilian air traffic and should turn back immediately.

It was the eighth consecutive day and 18th day this month that such incursions happened, according to the report. The military has radioed warnings to intruding Chinese pilots 42 times so far this month.

China’s violations of the Taiwanese ADIZ have continued unabated over the past few months. Meanwhile, the United States Air Force has sent several aircraft close to Taiwan, a move interpreted to be meant as a warning to China and to gather information about People's Liberation Army military maneuvers in the region, according to reports.