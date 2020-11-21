Alexa
Taiwanese-American businessman Andrew Yang could be next US commerce secretary: CNN

Entrepreneur gained high profile during Democratic presidential primaries with universal basic income proposal

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/21 14:20
Andrew Yang during his presidential campaign 

Andrew Yang during his presidential campaign  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American entrepreneur and former presidential contender Andrew Yang could be the next secretary of commerce of the United States, according to a CNN report Saturday (Nov. 21).

The news agency published a list of potential Cabinet choices once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. While the report mentioned several candidates in some categories, for the top Commerce Department position, Yang, 45, was the only name.

Originally little known, he gained a high profile as one of the 24 Democrats that vied for the party’s presidential nomination, mainly through his alternative proposals. Yang advocated a universal basic income of US$1,000 (NT$28,500) a month for every U.S. citizen while adopting “MATH,” or “Make America Think Harder,” as his campaign motto.

After dropping out of the race in February, Yang began appearing on CNN as a political commentator.
