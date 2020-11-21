Leal, Mukhtar, McCarty score; Nashville wins playoff debut

Nashville SC forward Randall Leal, lower left, is congratulated after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the first half of an MLS soccer playof... Nashville SC forward Randall Leal, lower left, is congratulated after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal and Hany Mukhtar scored 10 minutes apart in the first half and Nashville beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Friday night in an all-expansion play-in round game.

Nashville advanced to face Toronto FC, last year's runner-up, on Tuesday night in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Leal scored the club's first playoff goal in the 14th minute with a shot from distance. Mukhtar sent Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy diving the wrong way on a penalty kick in the 24th.

Dax McCarty, who played in his 24 MLS playoff games, made it 3-0 in the 57th by dribbling it from midfield to the top of the 18-yard box and curling a shot inside the post. Goalkeeper Joe Willis made three saves.

There was an announced crowd of 3,240 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.