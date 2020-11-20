Alexa
Taiwan tycoon sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in prison over illegal loans

Attorney to file appeal against Taipei District Court ruling

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/20 20:17
Tycoon Ho Shou-chuan (center) appearing for a hearing in 2017  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former SinoPac Financial Holdings Co. (永豐金控) Chairman Ho Shou-chuan (何壽川) was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison for illegal loans Friday (Nov. 20), but his attorney immediately announced they would file an appeal.

Ho was once one of the country’s most prominent business people, belonging to the family which ran leading paper manufacturer Yuen Foong Yu.

The Taipei District Court found Ho guilty Friday of special breach of trust related to loans he extended to a company run by a relative of his wife, CNA reported. Since there was no sufficient collateral, the transaction was regarded by prosecutors as a violation of laws regarding deals between interested parties.

The deals, conducted through a network of affiliated companies, netted Ho an estimated NT$340 million (US$12 million) in illegal profits, according to media reports. The tycoon was shortly detained in 2017, when the allegations against him surfaced, and then released on bail of NT$400 million.

After the announcement of the verdict Friday, an attorney for Ho issued statements to the media disputing the charges, adding he would file an appeal.
