Taiwan to relax traffic rules for parents dropping children off to school

Parents will have more time to drop off their children Parents will have more time to drop off their children (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Parents who stop their car on a yellow line will no longer have to drop their children off to school within three minutes, according to new traffic rules coming into force on Dec. 1.

However, the relaxation of the rule does not apply to waiting for the children to leave school, CNA reported Friday (Nov. 20). There is also a maximum age limit of seven years for the children involved.

The necessary changes were announced in June, but the Ministry of Transportation announced Friday that they would start to be implemented on Dec. 1. The new measure amounted to an expansion of the rule from only covering children with impaired movements to all children up to the age of seven, officials said.

Stopping on a red line to drop children off would still be banned, though if the practice did not pose a danger or a hindrance to other traffic, leniency might apply, according to the CNA report.

In another change to traffic regulations from Dec. 1, the maximum fine for objects falling off a moving vehicle would double to NT$18,000 (US$630), the Ministry of Transportation said. The move would force drivers and delivery workers to improve their knowledge of the correct way to tie down objects.

