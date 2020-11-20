AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Ethiopian refugees gather in Qadarif region, easter Sudan, Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020. The U.N. refugee agency says Ethiopia's growing conflict has resul... Ethiopian refugees gather in Qadarif region, easter Sudan, Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020. The U.N. refugee agency says Ethiopia's growing conflict has resulted in thousands fleeing from the Tigray region into Sudan as fighting spilled beyond Ethiopia's borders and threatened to inflame the Horn of Africa region. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

A funeral home worker moves the body of a person who died of COVID-19, in a mortuary in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020. Spain is reporting it... A funeral home worker moves the body of a person who died of COVID-19, in a mortuary in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020. Spain is reporting its highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since cases surged after the summer. The Health Ministry said Tuesday it had officially recorded 435 deaths. That takes the country's total to almost 41,700. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

An election official wearing a biohazard suit, for protection against the COVID-19 infection, holds a mobile ballot box as an elderly lady casts her v... An election official wearing a biohazard suit, for protection against the COVID-19 infection, holds a mobile ballot box as an elderly lady casts her vote in the presidential elections in Hrusova, Moldova, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Moldovans returned to the polls Sunday for the second round of voting in the country's presidential election, facing a choice between the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent and his popular pro-Western challenger after former prime minister, Maia Sandu, who beat the odds to win the first round on November 1 with over 36 percent of to vote, leaving the incumbent, President Igor Dodon, trailing her by over 3.5 points. (AP Photo/Roveliu Buga)

Medical workers begin installing a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient into an ICU room with oxygen and dialysis machines after he was transferred to the mai... Medical workers begin installing a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient into an ICU room with oxygen and dialysis machines after he was transferred to the main ICU at the La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, from a makeshift wing that was unable to continue supporting his worsening condition on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Dominic Thiem of Austria during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament at the O2 arena i... Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Dominic Thiem of Austria during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament at the O2 arena in London, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Medical workers and patients are seen in the treatment hall of a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, ... Medical workers and patients are seen in the treatment hall of a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. The resurgence of the outbreak has swept the Russia since September, with the number of daily new cases spiking from roughly 5,000 in early September to over 22,000 this week. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

A seagull files over a man sitting at a coffee shop backdropped by the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) A seagull files over a man sitting at a coffee shop backdropped by the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Protesters supporting opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine, seen on placard, gather around the dead body of a man who they claimed had been sho... Protesters supporting opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine, seen on placard, gather around the dead body of a man who they claimed had been shot by police but which could not be immediately verified, during clashes with security forces in Kampala, Uganda Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Police in Uganda said three people died and 38 were injured in protests that broke out on Wednesday in Uganda's capital after police arrested Bobi Wine, a musician and opposition politician who is seeking the presidency in next year's election. (AP Photo)

A family drives a truck loaded with a small house along a highway as they leave their home village in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wedne... A family drives a truck loaded with a small house along a highway as they leave their home village in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A Russia-brokered cease-fire to halt six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas it holds outside the separatist territory's borders to Azerbaijan. Armenians are forced to leave their homes before the region is handed over to control by Azerbaijani forces. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

NOV. 13 - 19, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP Chief Photographer for Africa Jerome Delay.

