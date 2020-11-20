Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/11/20 17:37
A family drives a truck loaded with a small house along a highway as they leave their home village in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wedne...
Protesters supporting opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine, seen on placard, gather around the dead body of a man who they claimed had been sho...
A seagull files over a man sitting at a coffee shop backdropped by the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Medical workers and patients are seen in the treatment hall of a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, ...
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Dominic Thiem of Austria during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament at the O2 arena i...
Medical workers begin installing a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient into an ICU room with oxygen and dialysis machines after he was transferred to the mai...
An election official wearing a biohazard suit, for protection against the COVID-19 infection, holds a mobile ballot box as an elderly lady casts her v...
A funeral home worker moves the body of a person who died of COVID-19, in a mortuary in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020. Spain is reporting it...
Ethiopian refugees gather in Qadarif region, easter Sudan, Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020. The U.N. refugee agency says Ethiopia's growing conflict has resul...

NOV. 13 - 19, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP Chief Photographer for Africa Jerome Delay.

