Top Thanksgiving dining options in Taipei for 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those longing for a Thanksgiving dinner in Taipei in 2020, including turkey with all the fixings, Taiwan News has created a list of restaurants and hotels that offer either dine-in opportunities or Thanksgiving hampers for carrying out.

Many places require reservations in advance, so one should move quickly before all the spots are gobbled up as Turkey Day nears.

Prices for the meals vary greatly from one establishment to another. On the list of venues below, the approximate cost for a Thanksgiving spread will be indicated by the number of dollar signs in parenthesis: $ for NT$490-$799; $$ for NT$800-$999; $$$ NT$1,000-$2,000 $$$$ for NT$2,001+

Restaurants/Bars

Baba Kevin's American Barbecue ($)

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 25, Baba Kevin's is offering a hickory-smoked holiday turkey with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and two sides. It is also offering a hickory-smoked honey-glazed ham with Carolina Gold BBQ sauce and two sides.

Brass Monkey ($)

The Brass Monkey will have a Thanksgiving Dinner menu at its Fuxing location on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The meal comes with a choice of butternut squash soup or butternut squash salad, roast turkey with stuffing, roast sweet potatoes, creamy mashed potato, glazed carrots, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. For dessert, there is pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream with strawberries. The meal also includes a glass of red or white wine or a Sierra Nevada draught beer or soft drink of your choice. For reservations or takeaway meals, call 02-2547-5050.

Carnegies ($)

Taipei's famous expat hangout Carnegies will be offering a Thanksgiving lunch from Nov. 23 to 27 and a dinner from Nov. 26 to 28 that will include clam chowder and Caesar salad as appetizers followed by a main course of roast turkey, cornbread stuffing, glazed orange carrots, green bean casserole, honey-sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, and mashed potatoes with cranberry sauce and gravy. It will be topped off with pumpkin cheesecake with ginger crust and caramel sauce for dessert.

On Tap ($)

On Tap will be offering a three-course Turkey dinner at its Thanksgiving party on Nov. 26 that will include the homemade soup of the day, roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, green beans, corn on the cob, gravy, cranberry sauce, home-baked cornbread, homemade pumpkin pie, with a choice of wine, beer, or a soft drink. American music, sports, movies, and TV shows will be playing on the bar's screens. A 50-percent deposit is required for all dinner reservations.

Bald Fatty Bistro ($)

The colorfully named Bald Fatty Bistro will have a Thanksgiving special from Nov. 26-Dec. 29 that will include pumpkin soup, chef's salad, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yam, walnut green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Dessert will include candy-pecan pumpkin pie, which can be washed down with Tregothnan tea. Call (02)2921-1367.

Texas Roadhouse ($$)

Texas Roadhouse will be running a Thanksgiving turkey set menu from Nov. 25 to 28. The meal will include a choice of soup, house salad, or seasonal selection salad. The main course will include a rib-eye steak and strawberry cheesecake plus a choice of two of the following: baked potato, sweet potato, steak fries, seasoned rice, fresh vegetables, creamed corn, house salad, Caesar salad, a cup of chili, or mashed potatoes and gravy. There is also the choice of red or white wine.

JK STUDIO ($$$)

In collaboration with Top Shelf Games Co., JK STUDIO will have a Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22 dubbed Gobble 'Till You Wobble, which will include a turkey dinner and all the fixings along with a selection of board games. The early bird special is NT$1,000, while entry on the day of the dinner will be NT$1,400.

Ed's Diner ($$$$)

Starting from Nov. 16 and lasting until Jan. 1, Ed's Diner is offering a USA-quality 12-14 pound turkey slow-roasted in the BBQ oven and complimentary cranberry or sweet potato pie for eat-in or take-away. Turkeys must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance.

Hotels

Palais de Chine Hotel Taipei ($$$$)

The Palais de Chine Hotel in Taipei will be offering a deluxe Thanksgiving basket from Nov. 16 to Dec. 31 that includes a 6 kg turkey, cranberry sauce, eight flavor stuffing, grilled mixed vegetables, corn on the cob, pumpkin pie, French pecan pie, mixed nut bread, and a bottle of Italian wine. Call (02)2181-9999 to order a Thanksgiving basket.



(Photo from 君品酒店 Palais de Chine Hotel Taipei Facebook page)

Sheraton Grand Hotel ($$$$)

From Nov. 11 to Dec. 27, the Sheraton Grand Hotel will offer Turkey baskets featuring roast turkey or roast beef paired with delicious sides. Pre-orders will receive a 10-percent discount.



(Photo from Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel 台北喜來登大飯店 Facebook page

amba TAIPEI SONGSHAN ($$$$)

Que restaurant on level 17 of the amba Taipei Songshan will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner with roasted turkey and all the trimmings from Nov. 16-26. Diners can also celebrate Thanksgiving from the comfort of their own homes with Que's Thanksgiving Gift Basket, which feeds up to eight people. For reservations, call (02)-2653-2899.



(Photo from amba-hotels.com website)

The Courtyard Taipei ($$$$)

From Nov. 15 to Dec. 22, The Courtyard Taipei is offering a turkey hamper. Call (02)6615-6565 ext.5802 to place an order.



(Photo from Courtyard by Marriott Taipei 台北六福萬怡酒店 Facebook page)

Cooking Your Own Turkey

Costco ($$$$) and Thomas Meat ($$$) sell whole turkeys. However, they sell out rapidly as Thanksgiving approaches, so hurry before it's too late!