Museum in southern Taiwan to give away Christmas medical masks

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/20 16:58
Visitors can exchange "Christmas Weekends" tickets for holiday-themed face masks at Chimei Museum. (Chimei Museum photo)

Visitors can exchange "Christmas Weekends" tickets for holiday-themed face masks at Chimei Museum. (Chimei Museum photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chimei Museum in Tainan is planning to give away Christmas-themed face masks to visitors as part of its "Christmas Weekends" celebration on Dec. 12, 13, 19, and 20.

This is the third year that the museum has decided to host a series of weekend events leading up to the holiday. Art exhibitions, concerts, outdoor movies, Christmas markets, and a ball will feature at this year's two-weekend extravaganza.

The Chimei Museum pointed out that all visitors will be able to exchange their "Christmas Weekends" tickets for holiday-edition face masks. There will be two types of masks, which were inspired by the works of American pop-up book illustrator David A. Carter and Japanese origami artist Haruki Nakamura.

The museum said it had prepared nearly 60,000 Christmas masks based on the number of attendees in the last two years. The masks were manufactured by the local KNH Enterprise Co., a member of Taiwan's national face mask production team.

The museum explained that this year's Yuletide celebration is centered on the idea of "hope" and that it was designed to impart a feeling of bliss. The public is also invited to sit on the grass and enjoy iconic holiday movies, including "Sleepless in Seattle," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and "Frozen," reported UDN.

Pre-sale tickets for the "Christmas Weekends" can be purchased at 7-Eleven outlets for NT$250 (US$8.80) each, while tickets can be purchased at the door for NT$300 each. Children under 12 will receive free entry.

For more information, visit the Chimei Museum website.

"Here Comes Santa Claus" Chimei Museum Christmas Weekends

Dates: Dec. 12, 13, 19, 20

Time: 2 -10 p.m.

Location: No. 66, Section 2, Wenhua Road, Rende District, Tainan City

Chimei Museum will host Christmas Weekends on Dec. 12, 13, 17, and 20. (Chimei Museum photo)

(Chimei Museum image)
